NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The cause of a fatal crash is under investigation in Stark County.

Troopers say that shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 55-year-old Christopher Bowling was killed when his Chevy Malibu went off the left side of the road.

Officials say Bowling was traveling westbound on State Route 172 in Paris Township when his car struck a ditch and overturned before coming to a rest upright.

Bowling was transported to a local hospital but later died.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers.