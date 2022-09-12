JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Stark County Sunday night.

It happened in Jackson Township around 11 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2014 Chevy Silverado was heading west on Strausser Street NW when he went left of the center line, hitting a 2017 Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, 53-year-old John Pappas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in that vehicle, a 52-year-old woman, was taken to Mercy Medical Center.

The driver of the Silverado was also treated for injuries.

Police believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in this crash, but it’s unclear if charges will be filed.

The crash remains under investigation.