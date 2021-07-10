Man killed in single vehicle Lorain County crash, OSHP reports

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Lorain County‘s Rochester Township Saturday morning, troopers said.

The incident reportedly took place around 6:20 a.m., when a 61-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford Explorer went off the left side of New London Eastern Road near SR-511, troopers said. The vehicle then reportedly hit a light pole and went into an embankment.

Troopers said the man, reportedly from New London, was declared dead at the scene.

At this time, troopers do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash, which only involved the one vehicle.