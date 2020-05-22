1  of  4
Man killed in shooting near Miles Elementary School in Cleveland

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a deadly shooting that took place outside Miles Elementary School early Friday morning.

Police responded to 11918 Miles Ave. just after 1:30 a.m.

According to FOX 8 crews on the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the chest.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he died.

He’s been identified as 34-year-old Michael Smith of Cleveland.

Homicide detectives closed down four blocks looking for shell casings and placing evidence markers for several hours.

Police have not said if there is a suspect in custody.

