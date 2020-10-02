Man killed in shooting, woman hit by fleeing vehicle at Akron bar

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Two people were shot and a woman was hit by a car at a bar in Akron early Friday morning.

It happened at The Corner Pocket Bar on Upson Street at about 1:30 a.m.

Akron police said there was an argument leading up to the shooting. A 43-year-old man was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital in critical condition and 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, a fleeing vehicle hit a 25-year-old woman in the parking lot, according to police. She suffered critical injuries.

Officers arrested Nelson Becton, 40, of Akron, on charges of murder and felonious assault.

