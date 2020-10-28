Man killed in Sandusky County crash

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Sandusky County.

It happened on State Route 523 near TR 170 around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say a man was driving east on SR-523.

His car drifted off the left side of the road, hit a traffic sign, a fence, and a tree.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was killed in the crash.

He’s been identified as Travis Swearington, 40, of Clyde.

Troopers say he was not wearing his seatbelt.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

