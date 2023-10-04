RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in Richland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers identified the victim as Mason C. Clover from Butler, Ohio.

Troopers said Clover was riding a Harley-Davidson when it went off Mansfield Lucas Road and down an embankment around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Clover was pronounced dead at the scene and he was not wearing a helmet, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation