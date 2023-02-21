OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Officials have identified the man who died in the explosion at an Oakwood Village metal manufacturing plant Monday afternoon.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified 46-year-old Steven Mullins as the man who died in the explosion.

Thirteen people were taken to the hospital, most of them with burns, according to the Oakwood Village Fire Department.

The explosion sparked a massive fire at I. Schumann & Co. shortly after 2:15 p.m.

Crews from multiple cities were then sent to the 22500 block on Alexander Road at the location of the foundry, which produces copper alloys.

Flying over the scene, FOX 8 SkyFOX helicopter showed a fire and a large plume of smoke coming from the building. From the ground, debris can be seen scattered hundreds of yards away and a large chunk of the building is missing. Some of the nearby cars caught on fire as well.

Firefighters said they do not know what led to the explosion but that an investigation is underway.

Reports of a burnt rubber odor were reported miles away in Seven Hills and Broadview Heights.

I. Schumann and Co. on Tuesday evening released a statement to the media regarding the incident:

An explosion of unknown origin struck our Bedford, Ohio facility today resulting in injuries to employees and significant damage to the facility. Our efforts now are focused on supporting the first responders who came on scene quickly to help our employees. The safety and health of our employees is our top priority and we commit to ensuring they receive the medical care they need. We will work alongside investigators in their search for answers as part of our commitment to Northeast Ohio where we have been operating for more than 100 years. Our thoughts and prayers are with our team members and their families at this difficult time.