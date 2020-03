BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 48-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash.

It happened on Medina Line Road near Remsen Road in Bath Township on Sunday.

According to troopers, Timothy Workman from Strongsville failed to negotiate a curve to the right and traveled off the left side of the roadway. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.