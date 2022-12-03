Congress Township, Ohio (WJW) — A man died while being life-flighted after a car crash in Wayne County Friday evening.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Pleasant Home Road near the intersection of Wohlgamuth Road in Congress Township.

During the investigation, troopers found that a Chevrolet Impala sedan was traveling east on Pleasant Home Rd. while a Ford F-350 was traveling west. The Chevrolet went left of center on the road and hit the Ford head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Steven Catteau, 49, of Burbank was severely injured in the crash. Catteau died while he was being life-flighted to the hospital, the press release said.

According to OSHP, front airbags did go off in Catteau’s vehicle, but he was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Ford did have a seatbelt on at the time of the crash and was not injured.

OSHP said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor. This crash remains under investigation.