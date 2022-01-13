Man killed in fire that collapsed portion of Streetsboro home

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – A 57-year-old man was killed in a house fire that happened overnight in Streetsboro.

Streetsboro firefighters, with help from other departments, were called to the scene in the 1000 block of Gaynelle Avenue around 1:45 a.m. When they got there, crews found heavy fire conditions at the back of the home.

According to investigators, crews tried to go inside to look for the man who lived there, but they were pushed back when part of the building collapsed.

Courtesy: Streetsboro Fire Department

After most of the fire was knocked down, crews found the deceased man while searching through debris in the collapsed part of the home. His name isn’t being released until family is notified.

Courtesy: Streetsboro Fire Department

Courtesy: Streetsboro Fire Department

The home was a total loss, investigators say.

They believe the fire was accidental, but the incident remains under investigation.