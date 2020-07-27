Man killed in fight between motorcycle clubs at Valley View gas station

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW)– A man was shot and killed during a fight between two motorcycle clubs at a gas station in Valley View Saturday night.
It happened at the Shell Station at Granger and Canal roads. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said one man was shot and another man was stabbed during an altercation involving the Hell’s Angels and the Mongols.
The shooting victim, identified as 53-year-old John Fuller, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The stabbing victim was treated and released, BCI said.
