Man killed in Elyria apartment fire

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Fire Department is investigating a deadly fire at an apartment.

The fire department responded to 238 Washington Ave. at the Colonnade Apartments for a report of a fire early Tuesday around 2:30 a.m.

FOX 8 crews at the scene saw investigators inside an apartment that had burned.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

Elyria Fire Chief Joe Pronesti tells FOX 8 a 27-year-old man was killed.

He has not been identified.

The fire department has not said what caused the fire or if the apartment had working smoke detectors.