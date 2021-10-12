Man killed in Elyria apartment fire

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Fire Department is investigating a deadly fire at an apartment.

The fire department responded to 238 Washington Ave. at the Colonnade Apartments for a report of a fire early Tuesday around 2:30 a.m.

FOX 8 crews at the scene saw investigators inside an apartment that had burned.

Elyria Fire Chief Joe Pronesti tells FOX 8 a 27-year-old man was killed.

He has not been identified.

The fire department has not said what caused the fire or if the apartment had working smoke detectors.

