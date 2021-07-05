Man killed in deputy-involved shooting during Portage County domestic dispute

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is looking into a deputy-involved shooting that killed a man during a domestic dispute on July 4.

In a Facebook post, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office says just before 11 p.m., deputies were called to 7334 Bennington Pike in Ravenna Township for a domestic disturbance.

Officers say the victim was leaving the house with her two children and going to a neighbors home to protect herself from the dangers of physical harm from her husband.

Deputies say when they arrived, the suspect walked out of the house brandishing a handgun.

Officers told him many times to drop the weapon and he refused, according to the post.

Shots were fired and the suspect was shot, officers say.

Deputies secured his gun and began CPR when the rescue squad was still on the way.

The suspect was brought to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol along with the Ravenna Police Department, Streetsboro Police Department, Ravenna Township Fire Department and Streetsboro Fire Department.