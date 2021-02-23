Man killed in crash with semi-trailer in Stark County

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Stark County.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on State Route 93 north of Wooster St. in Lawrence Township Monday.

According to a press release from OSHP, a man driving a Honda Accord was headed south on SR-93.

A semi driver was backing into a private driveway off of SR-93.

Troopers say the Honda hit the side of the semi’s trailer.

The driver of the Honda was killed.

He’s been identified as David Miller, 65, of Beach City, Ohio.

The semi driver was not injured.

Both men were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.