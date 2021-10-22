Man killed in crash with semi on I-480

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a commercial semi-tractor trailer and a honda civic.

It happened Thursday around 2 p.m. on I-480 just before the Valley View Bridge in Garfield Heights.

According to OSHP, the civic was headed west on I-480 when the driver lost control in the roadway.

The car spun around in the road and was hit on the driver’s side by a semi that was also headed westbound.

The Honda hit the concrete median divider.

The driver of the Honda was killed.

He’s been identified as James Hess, 65, of Garfield Heights.

He was wearing his seatbelt.

The semi-driver was not hurt.

The road was closed for several hours due to crash clean-up.

The events that led up to the crash are under investigation.