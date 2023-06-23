MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A man has died after being hit by a driver on Interstate 71 in Middleburg Heights early Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:48 a.m. on I-71 North near Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights.

Nabil Haikal, 61, was driving a 2020 Jeep Cherokee and pulled over onto the right shoulder of the road.

According to OHSP, Haikal got out of the Jeep for an unknown reason.

Elliott Tuck, 24, was driving a 2020 Honda Civic when it veered off onto the right shoulder of the road.

According to OHSP, Tuck tried to swerve to avoid the Jeep Cherokee but hit Haikal and the Jeep Cherokee’s driver door.

According to OHSP, Haikal was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was a passenger in the Jeep Cherokee at the time of the crash, but she was not injured.

According to the release, Tuck was transported to Southwest General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Impairment is suspected.

This crash is still under investigation.