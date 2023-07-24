CLEVELAND (WJW) — The driver of an SUV was killed in a three-vehicle crash near a West 117th Street shopping plaza, police reported.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the West 117th Street exit of Interstate 90 West, near a shopping plaza that includes Target and Giant Eagle, according to a news release.

The driver of the a Chevrolet Equinox failed to stop at the end of the exit ramp when getting off the interstate “for reasons unknown,” reads the release. The driver’s SUV went across the northbound lanes of West 117th Street, then over a raised curb and into the southbound lanes.

The SUV struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling south on West 117th Street. That Jeep was then pushed into the path of a Chevrolet Silverado in the next lane, which then rear-ended the Jeep.

The driver of the Equinox was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Equinox’s passenger as well as the driver of the Jeep were also taken to the same hospital for treatment.