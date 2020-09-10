Man killed in crash in Mansfield McDonald’s drive-thru

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Mansfield Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

It happened at the store at 540 North Trimble Rd. during lunchtime Wednesday.

Police found a 69-year-old man unresponsive in a pickup truck in the drive-thru.

According to police, the man was injured when he hit a steel post in the drive-thru.

He was injured in his upper extremities, according to a police report, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no indication drugs or alcohol were involved, police say.

Toxicology results are pending.

The accident is still under investigation.

