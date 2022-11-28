CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 24-year-old man has died after being shot in Cleveland Thursday.

The shooting happened on 3477 East 118 Street around 2 p.m., according to a press release from the Cleveland Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, police met with witnesses who told police the victim was already taken to the hospital by medics.

The victim, Timothy Lee, was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Parma and pronounced dead at 2:49 p.m., according to the press release.