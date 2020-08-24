Man killed in Cleveland carjacking dispute

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a 34-year-old man.

Officers responded to 489 E. 149th St. for a shots fired call around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a man who had a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, police learned a 19-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her back related to this incident.

The woman told police that she and another woman and three males went to the 400 block of E. 149th St. in retaliation for an alleged earlier carjacking and assault.

Police say gunfire erupted during the confrontation.

The 19-year-old woman faces charges in connection with the shooting.

Police have not identified the four other suspects.