BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Barberton Fire Department are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man who died in a house fire at his home.

Firefighters with the Barberton Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of 17th St. Wednesday around 10 p.m.

Neighbors reported flames coming from the front window of the home.

According to the medical examiner’s office, firefighters found the man on the living room floor.

He had already passed. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 10:30 p.m.

The victim has not been identified.

There is no word on how the fire started.