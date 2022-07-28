ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — Three suspects are in custody in connection to a man who was shot in the head in Ashtabula on Tuesday.

Police responded to a shooting on Ohio Avenue near the intersection of Lambros Lane at around 8:30 p.m. and found the victim lying in the street, according to a release from Ashtabula police.

Fredrick Johnson, 25, of Ashtabula was later pronounced dead at the Ashtabula County Medical Center, the release says.

A vehicle was also found on the street with multiple shell casings nearby, police say. Witnesses told police that multiple people were allegedly firing shots at each other in the street and then fled before police arrived.

Within an hour of the shooting, officers say two suspects were located in Roaming Shores and arrested. A third suspect was arrested in Poland, Ohio Wednesday afternoon, according to the release.

Charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashtabula Police Department tip line at 440-992-7126.