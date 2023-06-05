HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle they believe was involved in a three-vehicle crash that turned fatal in Ashtabula County last month.

A 40-year-old man was reportedly driving his Ford pick-up truck southbound on SR-534 on May 22, when another vehicle, a white minivan, made a left turn into the truck’s path coming off of Old Harpersfield Road.

The truck driver, later identified as Ryan Thomason of Geneva, then swerved and struck a van that was parked on the side of the road with no one inside.

Emergency responders arrived on scene around 11 p.m. finding Thomason severely injured and the white minivan and its driver no longer there. Thomason later succumed to his injuries, troopers said.

Those who may have more information regarding the fatal crash are asked to call 440-969-115.