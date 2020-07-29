Man killed dog while high on meth, New Philadelphia police say

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) — Police in New Philadelphia are investigating a case of animal cruelty after they said a man killed his dog.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the man was put in jail Wednesday morning, after Chief Michael Goodwin said an investigation revealed the man choked, beat and stabbed the dog to death after claiming the dog was aggressive towards him.

Chief Goodwin said the suspect admitted he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time. “We were able to obtain a confession,” he said in the Facebook post.

“Our department takes the mistreatment of animals very seriously and will continue to investigate these crimes,” the chief wrote.

