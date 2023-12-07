*Attached video: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes two new tiger cubs.

RUSSIA (WJW) – A Russian man was killed by a Siberian tiger after following its tracks after it killed his pet dog.

According to a Monday Telegram post by the Amur Tiger Center, a nonprofit animal protection organization, a tiger killed a dog from the Village of Obor.

The dog’s owner then followed the track of the tiger but was then attacked and killed, according to the Amur Tiger Center.

According to the Moscow Times, other Obor residents later found the man’s body along with the remains of his dog.

According to the center, specialists from the Hunting Department of the Government of the Khabarovsk Territory went to the scene with police to figure out the circumstances of the man’s death.

According to the center, the tiger will be removed from the wild if it is confirmed that it did in fact kill the man.

“We express our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased,” the Amur Tiger Center said in the post.

According to the Cleveland Zoo, Amur (Siberian) tigers are an endangered species. Siberian tigers are estimated to have only a few hundred animals remaining in their native regions.