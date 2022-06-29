Editor’s Note: The video above is of previous coverage on this story.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner reports a man who was killed by police in Akron Monday died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The medical examiner’s office says they do not have information yet on how many times Jayland Walker, 25, was shot. The preliminary autopsy report is still underway.

E. Wilbeth Rd. and Clairmont St., Akron, FOX 8 photo

According to police, officers tried to stop the car Walker was driving Monday around 12:30 a.m. at Thayer St. and E. Tallmadge Ave.

The driver didn’t stop and got on southbound Route 8, where police say a shot was fired from the suspect vehicle. According to police, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle at E. Wilbeth Rd. and Clairmont St. and started running.

Officers chased the suspect. “Actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them,” Akron police wrote in a press release. Officers shot the man multiple times. FOX 8 crews at the scene took photos of at least 30 evidence markers.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy. The Akron Police Department has not said how many officers opened fire.