AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was killed by police in Akron early Monday morning.

The medical examiner reports Jayland Walker, 25, was killed. The office says the examination is still in progress.

Akron police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Thayer Ave. and Tallmadge Ave. According to police, the driver refused to stop and officers pursued the vehicle.

They say the suspect fired a shot during the chase. The car slowed down near E. Wilbeth Rd. and Clairmont St., when the suspect jumped out and began running on foot, police say.

According to a press release from the police department, “Actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them.”

Officers shot the suspect. He died at the scene. FOX 8 photos showed multiple bullet casings at the scene of the shooting.

E. Wilbeth Rd. and Clairmont St., Akron, FOX 8 photo

The officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. They have not said how many officers opened fire or how many times they shot Walker.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.