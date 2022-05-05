EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Euclid Police Department is searching for two suspects they believe killed a Cleveland man at a gas station early Thursday morning.

Initial calls went out around 1 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station at 940 E. 222nd St in Euclid.

Officers found the body of a 28-year-old man from Cleveland.

He had been shot more than a dozen times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 crews at the scene say there were 21 evidence markers in the parking lot as police investigated the homicide.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to Euclid police detectives as soon as possible at (216)289-8505.