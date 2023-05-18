CLEVELAND (WJW) – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for details on a man who was killed at a stoplight in Cleveland.

On May 11, Dawaun Drake was fatally shot while stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of East 65th and Bessemer. According to Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred when a red Chevy Malibu with tinted windows pulled up next to Drake’s vehicle and opened fire. Despite efforts to save his life, Drake passed away from his injuries.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers

The suspects responsible for the shooting have yet to be apprehended, and the motive for the crime remains unclear. Homicide detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police are currently investigating the case and urge anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information regarding this crime or the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle, please contact the Cleveland Police Homicide at (216) 623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.