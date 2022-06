CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a man at a gas station late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Miles Ave. and E. 116th St. around 11 p.m. for a report of a deadly shooting. FOX 8 crews at the scene said the victim had been shot in the head.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Ravon McGhee, 27, of Cleveland.

Police have not released suspect information.