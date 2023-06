CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting that took place Saturday evening, Cleveland police have confirmed to FOX 8.

Police said they were called to the 5700 block of Dibble Avenue after 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head who had died from his injuries.

Another man was shot in the side. The severity of his injuries are not known.

Details are limited at this time and an investigation is ongoing.