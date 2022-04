CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating after a man was struck by a vehicle on I-90 Saturday.

The incident took place around 10:40 p.m., when a 68-year-old man reportedly tried to cross I-90 westbound near West 98th Street, Cleveland police said in a report. A 52-year-old man driving a Range Rover attempted to swerve, but hit the man.

Cleveland EMS reportedly arrived on scene and the man was pronounced dead.

The driver reportedly was not hurt in the incident.