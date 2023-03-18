WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A man was killed after a truck struck a UTV in Holmes County Saturday morning, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

This incident took place on State Route 3 in Holmes County just before noon. Upon arrival, troopers discovered a Dodge Ram pickup crashed into a Honda utility terrain vehicle (UTV), which was moving slow on the road along with two other vehicles (another pickup and a skid steer) and that flashing lights were in place.

The vehicles were reportedly moving to another site down the road as part of a work crew clearing brush.

When the pickup hit the UTV, it caused the vehicle to slam into the other pickup in front of it.

OSHP identified the driver UTV as Keith Reno Jr. from Vandalia, Illinois. The 41-year-old was initially taken to Wooster Community Hospital for his injuries but later died. His seatbelt was reportedly buckled behind him at the time of the crash.

The diver of the Dodge Ram was not injured and an investigation is ongoing.