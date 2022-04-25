UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – The Uniontown Police Department is investigating a deadly fire.

According to police, officers responded to the 11770 block of Fairwynde Circle Saturday for reports of a domestic issue.

When police arrived on the scene, officers say the suspect set off large fireworks inside and outside of the home, which caused the house to catch fire.

There were two children in the home, ages 8 and 7.

Police say the man would not allow the children to leave the burning home.

Officers and fire personnel rescued the two girls.

The suspect, Jason Tyo, of Uniontown was found dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Police say the family dog was also killed.

The girls were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

They were treated and released, according to a police press release.

The State Fire Marshall’s office and the Stark County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.