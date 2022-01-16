Man killed after crashing into pole, being ejected from vehicle, Canton police report

CANTON (WJW) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash in Canton Saturday night, police said.

The Canton Police Department reported arriving at the scene of the crash on the 2200 block of Allen Avenue SE around 11 p.m., after being alerted to the crash.

Members of the Canton Fire Department reportedly found the driver, who had been thrown from the vehicle after hitting a pole at the scene, and he was pronounced dead.

Police reported the man was 31 years old. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.