SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby in the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
The man walked into a home in San Jose around 1 p.m. and left with the child, Brandon Cuellar.
Police released a video clip that shows the man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.
“The family does not recognize this suspect,” police said in a Twitter post.
The baby was taken while his grandmother was unloading groceries, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told FOX 8 sister station KRON. The child’s mother was at work at the time and the father is incarcerated.
“In that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment … and left with the baby,” Camarillo said.
Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because investigators do not have a vehicle description.
San Jose is a city in the South Bay Area, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from San Francisco.
Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs.
Police said the kidnapper arrived with his own baby carrier.
The FBI is assisting in the case.