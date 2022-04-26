SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby in the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.

The man walked into a home in San Jose around 1 p.m. and left with the child, Brandon Cuellar.

Police released a video clip that shows the man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

Courtesy: San Jose Police Department

“The family does not recognize this suspect,” police said in a Twitter post.

The baby was taken while his grandmother was unloading groceries, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told FOX 8 sister station KRON. The child’s mother was at work at the time and the father is incarcerated.

“In that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment … and left with the baby,” Camarillo said.

Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because investigators do not have a vehicle description.

San Jose is a city in the South Bay Area, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from San Francisco.

Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs.

Police said the kidnapper arrived with his own baby carrier.

The FBI is assisting in the case.