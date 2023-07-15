TULSA, Oklahoma (WJW) – Tulsa police got an assist from a brave citizen when they were pursuing a suspect.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on July 13th.

According to police, an officer approached a couple of individuals, one of whom was later identified as Miguel Fernandez.

Initially providing a false name to the officer, Fernandez suddenly fled on foot while being questioned, police said.

In a matter of seconds, a quick-thinking citizen driving in the area noticed the unfolding situation, promptly stopped his pickup truck, and leaped into action.

The citizen tackled the suspect on the sidewalk just as the pursuing officer closed in, effectively immobilizing the suspect.

With the suspect successfully apprehended, the officer was able to swiftly take Fernandez into custody.

Miguel Fernandez now faces multiple charges, including resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, he was found to have existing felony warrants for burglary, conspiracy, larceny, and illegal firearm possession in Rogers County.

Law enforcement officials expressed their gratitude for the citizen’s courageous and timely intervention, emphasizing the importance of community support. However, they also cautioned citizens to prioritize their own safety first and urged against direct engagement with potentially dangerous individuals.