CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man who was charged in connection with the murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, was convicted Monday, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Robert Shephard, who was arrested in October, was found guilty on all charges for his part in the Sept. 2021 murder. The 30-year-old was charged with the following:

1 count aggravated murder

1 count murder

2 counts felonious assault

Robert Shepard, 2021 mugshot, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department

The incident took place on Sept. 19, after Shephard reportedly lured the 24-year-old to the area of Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street with the promise of returning the victim’s dirt bike. When Jackson arrived, he was shot by another person, who police have yet to identify, and both left the area.

Jackson was determined dead at the scene.

“This county is plagued by gun violence that is destroying countless families and neighborhoods,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement. “This is yet another example. The prosecutors who handled this case did a fantastic job in bringing Robert Shepard to justice.”

A sentencing date has not been announced.