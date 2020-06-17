Man injured in second Mansfield drive-by shooting

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– The Mansfield Division of Police is investigating another drive-by shooting.

The victim was outside a home on Parkway Drive when gunshots came from a passing vehicle, Mansfield police. It happened at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. The 27-year-old victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives are looking into the possibility it’s related to a shooting on Louise Avenue at about 2:45 p.m., according to the division of police.

A 71-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were shot multiple times. A 16-year-old was also injured. (More on that in the video, above.)

Anyone with information is asked to call Mansfield Major Crimes Detective Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432 or Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470.

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines