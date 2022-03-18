EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police sources confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team that an officer opened fire on a man in East Cleveland.

It happened in the 1720 block of Taylor Rd. around 6:15 a.m. Friday.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were on their way to the scene Friday morning.

A man was shot in the leg, according to police sources. No officers were hurt.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner confirmed with FOX 8 that it involved a member of the East Cleveland Police Department.

He told us he was on the way to the scene just after 7 a.m.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if the man was a suspect in an investigation.

