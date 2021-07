CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Fire Department is investigating the cause of a duplex fire Tuesday.

The fire broke out at a home on Delavan Ave. and Villaview Rd. around 5:45 a.m.

A 65-year-old man who was in the home when the fire broke out was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

House fire on Delavan Ave at Villaview. Pass w care on Villaview. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 27, 2021

No firefighters were hurt.

Fire crews quickly got the fire under control.

SkyFOX video over the scene showed heavy smoke coming from the home.

No word on a cause.