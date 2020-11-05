Man injured during incident at Elyria Airport

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– A pilot was injured during an incident at the Elyria Airport on Tuesday.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said the 57-year-old Legrange man was outside a two-seat airplane adding fuel when it started moving slightly forward. The aircraft’s wing hit the fuel pump and an above-ground tank.

The pilot was not struck by the prop, but he did suffer injuries and was taken to UH Elyria Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

No fuel or hazardous materials were spilled.

The incident remains under investigation.

