CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man was taken to the hospital after fire broke out at warehouses in Cleveland Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, firefighters were called to West 65th Street, south of Denison, just before 4:45 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke conditions at multiple buildings. Several vehicles were even burning inside one of the buildings, investigators say.

Cleveland EMS took a man to the hospital for leg burns, but officials say he’s in stable condition at this time.

Investigators say they can’t bring their equipment behind the buildings and there are a lot of wire hazards near the front, making it a challenging fire.

Over 50 firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze.