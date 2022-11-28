*The attached video is from previous coverage.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Leander Bissell has been indicted for the hit-and-run incident that killed Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced Monday that Bissell, 40, was charged by a Cuyahoga County grand jury with murder, felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, failure to stop after an accident and failure to comply.

While assisting at the scene of a rollover crash along I-90 east on Saturday, Nov. 19, Tetrick was hit by a car that didn’t stop.

Tetrick died at the hospital. He was a 27-year veteran of the department.

Prosecutors say Bissell was the driver of the vehicle involved.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Police arrested Bissell several hours later after tracking down his vehicle.

“For over 20 years, Cleveland Firefighter Tetrick served the citizens of Cleveland. Firefighter Tetrick’s death is a heartbreaking tragedy that could have been avoided if Leander Bissell made better choices that day,” O’Malley said in a press release. “My thoughts remain with Firefighter Tetrick’s family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this truly devastating time.”

Tetrick was laid to rest over the weekend.

According to a press release, Bissell will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.