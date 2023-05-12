[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A $1 million bond was set for a man indicted just this week in the 2019 murder of a 58-year-old woman as she was walking her dog.

DaJuan Evans, 22, of Cleveland, on Friday pleaded not guilty to his indicted charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo set his bond at $1 million.

DaJuan Evans (Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department)

Sheila Wallace was walking her dog in McGowan Park when she was shot in the head and chest on Jan. 17, 2019. Police haven’t determined a motive for the killing.

The gun was later found after being used in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood. It was turned in by a good Samaritan and found to have Evans’ DNA.

Evans, who was 18 when Wallace was killed, was charged with the murder while serving time in the state prison in Mansfield on a 2019 robbery conviction.

Evans could face life in prison, if convicted on the aggravated murder charge, prosecutors said.

No future court dates have been set.