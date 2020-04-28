Man indicted in murder of WWII veteran in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A man faces 11 counts in the murder of a 94-year-old Cleveland man and World War II veteran.

A grand jury indicted Michael Dudas, 41, on two counts of aggravated murder and four counts of misuse of credit cards, as well as one count each of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and felonious assault.

Cleveland police and paramedics were called to the victim’s house on Plymouth Road in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood for a welfare check on April 15. He was pronounced dead soon after. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office did not release the victim’s name.

Homicide investigators linked Dudas to the crime, according to prosectors. The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested him near Pearl and Henniger roads on April 18.

He remains at the Cuyahoga County Jail on $2 million bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Continuing coverage of this story here