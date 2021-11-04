Man indicted in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A 29-year-old man was indicted in the murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

Robert Shepard faces charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. He’s being held at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center on $1 million bond.

Frank Q. Jackson was killed on Sept. 19 after he was dropped off near Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street in Cleveland. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Shepard lured him to the area, where he was shot by an unidentified person.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jackson suffered multiple gunshot wounds.