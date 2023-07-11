[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Tuesday, July 11, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cuyahoga County grand jury on Tuesday handed up a 10-count indictment charging a Cleveland man in a month-long spree of six armed robberies this year in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

LaDon Moore, 40, faces six counts of aggravated robbery and one count each of kidnapping, extortion, robbery and having weapons while under disability, according to a Tuesday news release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

“This one man terrorized and inflicted fear throughout the Mount Pleasant neighborhood for a month,” county Prosecutor Michael O’Malley is quoted in the release. “Innocent people, including women going to church, were targeted, held at gunpoint and robbed. Hopefully, as we take the first steps toward justice today, the community can rest a little easier knowing this violent offender has been removed from their streets.”

Cleveland police officers used surveillance footage and witness information to link Moore to the crimes, and later found he lived at a home near all six robberies. Court records list his address along Craven Avenue.

At his home, investigators found various pieces of clothing he reportedly wore during the robberies as well as items stolen from the victims. They also recovered a handgun.

Moore was arrested and June 29 and is set for arraignment on Friday, July 14.

Prosecutors detailed the alleged offenses:

June 7

Prosecutors said Moore held up a 46-year-old victim near the intersection of Rexford Avenue and East 124th Street, taking the victim’s money, wallet and phone then fleeing the scene.

Moore allegedly then used the victim’s phone to call the victim’s wife, demanding their banking information “or he’s dead.” The victim hung up, called police then drove to the scene.

June 13

Prosecutors said Moore used a gun to hold up a 47-year-old employee of a store near the intersection of Kinsman Road and East 116th Street, making off with $80 as well as the cash drawer.

The employee then called Cleveland police, who arrived on-scene.

June 17

Moore allegedly held up a 92-year-old woman who was walking to a church along Corlett Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. He’s accused of taking her purse at gunpoint, then shoving her to the ground.

A good Samaritan spotted Moore fleeing the scene, prosecutors said.

June 18

Prosecutors said Moore held up a 44-year-old woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of a church near the intersection of East 124th Street and Union Avenue, demanding her money and threatening to shoot her.

When the woman said she didn’t have any money, Moore allegedly forced her to withdraw $90 from an ATM in a nearby store — but the machine denied the transaction.

“Moore became increasingly angry and demanded money,” the release reads. “The victim was eventually able to withdraw some money and Moore fled the scene.”

June 24

Moore allegedly held up a 33-year-old woman in the parking lot of a gas station near the intersection of East 116th Street and Union Avenue, ordering her not to move. She ran from Moore with her belongings but left her car.

Moore fled, “using a similar route he had used in a previous robbery,” prosecutors said.

June 25

Prosecutors said Moore held up a 63-year-old person in a church parking lot near Union Avenue and East 124th Street — though it’s unclear if it’s the same church from a previous robbery.

Moore told the victim to “drop your purse.” The victim fled inside the church and Moore ran away.