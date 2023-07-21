[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A driver who was allegedly intoxicated when he hit and seriously injured a 43-year-old road worker along Interstate 90 in Westlake last month has pleaded not guilty.

Rolando Rodriguez, 50, of Avon Lake, was indicted earlier this month in Cuyahoga County on three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failing to stop after an accident, according to court records.

Credit: Westlake Police Department

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, in the westbound lanes of I-90, near Columbia Road, FOX 8 News reported.

Debris left behind at the scene helped officers identify and track Rodriguez’ SUV to Avon Lake, police said. Westlake police Capt. Gerald Vogel told FOX 8 News authorities found alcohol and empty cans inside the vehicle.

Court records show Rodriguez posted a $50,000 bond on June 28. He’s currently under court-supervised release and is being subjected to alcohol monitoring via a transdermal device.

No future court dates have been set.

The woman raising funds for the worker’s medical bills said in a June 25 update that he has “stayed in such high spirits.” The man has already undergone two surgeries and was scheduled for another in the coming weeks, she said at the time.

As of Friday afternoon, the man’s GoFundMe had raised $8,510 of a $15,000 goal.